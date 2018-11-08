Menu
Flowers and headbands were popular accessories this year for Keirra Massoud and Alia Hill.
News

Lunching fun for the Cup

by Alan Lander
8th Nov 2018 5:00 PM

IT'S not everyone's cup of tea - or glass of champagne - to frock up and party up in the middle of the day to (usually) lose money in what must be the hardest race of the year to pick a winner.

See our online gallery below to see if you were snapped around Noosa.

Indeed, with the untimely death of yet another contender in the Cup, some are even saying we should be the Nation who Stopped the Race.

But whatever your thoughts and feelings, Melbourne Cup Day is an institution of laughter and (short-term) tears, a chance to let your hair down with workmates over lunch, and secondary betting on whether you can get back to work in the afternoon and still achieve something.

Meanwhile, the hats, fascinators and morning suits abounded in numerous Noosa venues, where sweeps, fashion shows and merriment were the order of the day.

