Luscious locks cut for a cure

BRAVE: Good Shepherd students shaved, cut and styled their hair for the World's Greatest Shave.

A CROWD of more than 600 cheered on 17 brave Good Shepherd students who shaved or chopped their hair to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

The college raised $10,000 and counting to help find a cure for blood cancer.

The effort is a result of fundraising by students from Prep to Year 12.

Event coordinator Jo Anna Morrison said the students showed great enthusiasm towards their fundraising efforts.

"The students dedicated their break times to bake sales, drink stalls, a sausage sizzle as well to their own individual fundraising efforts,” Ms Morrison said.

"In addition, the college had an online donation portal through the Leukaemia Foundation's website which was very successful as well.”

Good Shepherd students participated in crazy hair day to help find a cure for blood cancer. Contributed

Longer hair that was sacrificed will be donated to the Variety Foundation to be made into wigs for children in need due to varying medical conditions.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of students who were happy to give up their hair for a good cause,” Ms Morrison said.

"Traditionally, students from this age group might be a little uneasy about shaving their hair off, yet both boys and girls were excited about the fact that they could make a difference.”

Long locks were cut to be donated to Variety Foundation to make wigs for sick children. Contributed

For a gold coin donation, students also participated in "crazy'' hair and wore free dress for the day to show their support. All proceeds went towards the final tally.

"There were some really creative hairstyles featuring amazing designs and props - the creativity was inspiring,” Ms Morrison said.