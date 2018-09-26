RECENTLY completed and boasting stunning ocean views, this gorgeous home is the epitome of luxurious coastal living.

Enjoy living within moments of the beach, while surrounded by luxe finishes, high-end fixtures and plenty of style.

O2VSC-RJD

It's impossible not to love spending time in the gorgeous kitchen. It is complete with stone benchtops, a huge walk-in pantry, a suite of quality appliances, plus a central island bench where your friends can gather while you create amazing meals.

Open to the combined living and dining space, the home chef doesn't have to miss out on any of the fun.

The open-plan layout allows for a seamless flow from relaxing to entertaining. In the living room, large sliding doors open out to the huge deck. Here, you can relax and take in stunning views over the treetops and out to the glistening ocean. You'll want to spend your days watching the world go by from this very private, elevated deck.

A study/guest room with access to a powder room completes this level, while a stunning sawtooth timber staircase in American oak connects the upper-level to the sleeping quarters below.

Here you will find the the grand main suite. Offering a walk-in robe, plush carpets, luxe window furnishings and a beautiful ensuite with luxurious soaking tub, this is the perfect parent's retreat.

There are two more bedrooms on this level, both with built-in robes and access to the main bathroom. A spacious rumpus room opens out to a private deck, offering a casual space for the kids to gather while mum and dad entertain upstairs.

From the downstairs hardy deck, it's just a few steps to the sparkling pool with poolside deck and lounge area.

This huge block also offers a low-maintenance, fully-fenced yard at the front of the property so there is plenty of room for the kids to run free. A laundry room with built-in storage and timber benchtops, plus a huge 140sqm garage with three-metre high garage door to fit a caravan or boat, an abundance of under-house storage and work shop or room for four cars.

There is also 5kw of electric solar, a 7500 litre rainwater tank, a solar hot water system, fully ducted air-conditioning and access through a private rear gate with a short walk to the beach completes this impressive family home.

All of this is located within easy reach of the vibrant Peregian Beach village and pristine beach.

43 KESTREL CRESCENT, PEREGIAN BEACH

Bed 4

Bath 2

Car 4

Pool

Agent: Rachel Sellman at Century 21 Conolly Hay Group

Contact: 0422 719 041

Features: Stunning coastal home, fully ducted air-conditioning, 5kw of electric solar, 7500 litre rainwater tank, solar hot water system

Area: 546sq m

Price: By negotiation

Inspection: Friday 12-12.45pm, Saturday 10-10.45am September 29, 29