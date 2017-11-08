Menu
Login
News

Luxurious Eumundi BnB wins top gong

NICE DIGS: Eumundi Farmhouse wins business of the year.
NICE DIGS: Eumundi Farmhouse wins business of the year.

THIS Queenslander is much more than a home among the gumtrees - it's Eumundi's business of the year.

The Eumundi Chamber of Commerce announced the Farmhouse Eumundi bed and breakfast as the town's best business at the awards night on October 26.

Owners Tania and Leigh Cheyne said they were thrilled by the win.

"Considering the quality of the other nominated businesses and finalists, we are genuinely honoured to be chosen as the winner," Ms Cheyne said.

"We have received such tremendous support from the township over the last year and a half and we hope we repay their support throughout the coming year and beyond."

The owners spent a year renovating the Garth Chapman-designed Queenslander into a Hamptons-inspired home before opening in May this year.

Topics:  accommodation bed and breakfast eumundi eumundi business awards farmhouse eumundi noosa

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
16 'Adeles' to tackle Pomona Majestic finals

16 'Adeles' to tackle Pomona Majestic finals

It's down to the last 16 in the Adele Songster Competition

Family businesses evicted weeks before Christmas

Rob Soens and Dale Fisher own businesses on Hilton Tce and are being evicted just weeks from Christmas. The developer who bought the site is evicting businesses before even gaining approval to develop from the Noosa Council.

Redevelopment application not approved yet traders told to leave

Noosa National Park paths upgraded

Noosa state MP Glen Elmes and Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien look over the upgraded Noosa National Park walking track.

Better paths for popular park

Still number 1 in the aqua charts

GOOD REPORT: Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie with Sunshine Beach High School Environmental Leaders Gemma Ogilvie and Hayley Hammond, at the Bribie Island launch of the Healthy Waterways Report Card.

Noosa River again scores A-minus

Local Partners