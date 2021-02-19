Luxury glamping on Noosa golf greens a big hit

Former Broncos great Corey Parker and wife Margaux enjoy the glamping experience of Pitch Luxury Camping.

Glamping on the greens of one of Australia's most stunning golf courses has just had its first trial run and according to the man behind Pitch Luxury Camping the 60th birthday party was a huge hit.

Noosa-based Pitch owner Tim Mitchell, 51, said he is working with the owners of the Kabi Retreat and golf course at Cootharaba to cater for events-based campouts set amid an organic orchid and wonderful wildlife.

Mr Mitchell said Kabi has been investing heavily in new orchards and upgrades to have the place look "stunning".

Kabi is gearing up for hopefully a huge Easter long weekend hosting families for what they call "hipcamp".

Tim Mitchell of Pitch Luxury Camping with wife Lisa and children Sunny, 11 and Olivia 13.

"When you start talking about glamping and golf, this is the first time I think this has ever been done," Mr Mitchell said.

"Going forward we're calling this glamping on the greens.

"We're turning all our attention now to Easter for the last minute campers because all the public camp grounds are booked out," he said.

Mr Mitchell offers Pitch mobile glamping from Noosa to Byron Bay and has previously provided the bell tent treatment at Woodford Folk Festival.

He said they would look for event group bookings - from children's birthday parties to weddings, hens parties or family groups.

This is part of the Pitch Luxury Camping treatment new to Kabi Golf Course.

"We supply all the queen beds and furnishings, lights and bush kitchens to chill out spaces," he said.

"It's just what people want - it's stunning you know, some of the sites that we have look into greens from underneath the tree cover.

"They get to play some golf if they like, if not just relax and come into town or go down to the lake."

Mr Mitchell said he was involved in providing luxury surfing experiences with Noosa-based Tropicsurf until his family started to grow and he has now opted for this opulent detour.

"We just had a 60th with about 45 to 50 people there camping out," Mr Mitchell said.

"It was very successful - awesome," he said.