This piece by indigenous artist Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri is expected to fetch around $15,000 at auction.
News

Luxury items under the hammer in home sell-off

8th Nov 2019 7:22 PM

RARE artwork, gems and sculptures are among the contents of a luxury Sunshine Beach home going under the hammer this weekend.

The massive sell-off includes diamonds, pearls, Indian silk rugs, Japanese vases, fur coats and homewares.

Paintings by artists including Pro Hart, Charles Blackman, Hugh Sawrey, Robert Dickerson and indigenous artists Yinarupa Nangala and Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri are also among the exclusive auction items.

One painting by Mr Tjapaltjarri, a Pintupi artist and ritual healer from the Western Australia desert, is expected to fetch up to $15,000.

Lawsons Auctioneers head of art Adam Thwaites said the elaborately topographical patterns of Mr Tjapaltjarri’s paintings, created with thousands of delicate concentric lines, often depict sacred landscapes — specifically Lake Mackay or Marawa, a clay pan to its west — that figure in the travels of Pintupi ancestors called Tingari.

One outstanding painting in the auction, entitled Marawa, is typical of his work.

“The lines shift direction gently, in curves, or abruptly, in angles,” Mr Thwaites said.

“These result in undulating swells, swirls, boxy corners or chevrons.

“More subtle variations across open fields may indicate where Mr Tjapaltjarri left off work for a while and then returned, using a fuller brush.

“Vortexes appear as the lines’ patterns narrow, moving toward centres defined by tiny closed shapes or by open, closely nestled lines.”

The online auction ends Sunday, November 10 at 7pm.

To view the items, go to www.lawsons.com.au.

