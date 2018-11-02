Luxury lakeside lifestyle

TUCKED into the peaceful Lake Weyba enclave, this impeccable residence boasts understated luxury and privacy on 1.3 acres.

Located just a short walk to beautiful waters of the lake and five minutes drive to the Noosa Civic shopping centre and approximately 10 minutes to Noosa Heads, this elegant home is a treasure waiting to be found by the discerning buyer.

The comfortable five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is presented as new and sweeps stylishly across a single level, designed to provide a range of open living spaces for guests and family.

The uncompromising commitment to quality in this build is visible wherever you look, from the marble benchtops and floors, to the quality fittings and ample dimensions.

Commercial quality doors provide seamless access to the undercover patio and 11m saltwater pool in the spacious backyard which is fully fenced for privacy.

The home gourmet will appreciate the dual AEG wall mounted ovens, plus AEG microwave/ combination and induction cooktops.

A large butler's pantry doubles as a bar and contains a second fridge and ample storage.

An Actronair fully ducted, eight-zoned, three-phase reverse cycle inverter air-conditioner is installed together with vacuum system and integrated dustpan, back-to-base security alarm and video monitor at the front door.

This house also has an 8kw solar system to help eliminate electricity bills and a huge 88,000 litres of underground water storage and a bore to keep the gardens green, all year round.

There is also a four-car garage, gymnasium and bespoke entry door with keypad entry. A rear side roller door provides access to the backyard.

23 CHARLOTTE DRIVE, LAKE WEYBA

5 Bed

3 Bath

4 Car

Pool

Agent: Fiona Winter at Fiona Winter Realty

Contact: 0438 138 667, (07) 5449 1186

Features: Elegant home in lakeside enclave, eight-zone ducted air-conditioning, 8kw solar system, back to base security alarm, video monitor at front door. Gymnasium, 11m saltwater pool with blue glass interior

Area: 0.54ha

Price: Offers over $1,950,000

Inspection: By appointment