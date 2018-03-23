Luxury-lined new AMG G-Class to top $250,000

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is scheduled for August release.

MERCEDES' ultimate luxury hardcore off-roader will land in August next year priced from $247,700.

The Mercedes-AMG G-Class 63 has a 4.0-litre V8 producing 430kW of power and 850Nm of torque that can haul the square-edged SUV from standstill to 100kmh in 4.5 seconds.

That's impressive power from a smaller capacity bent eight, given the previous model generated 420kW/760Nm from its 5.5-litre unit.

Production begins globally from June this year, but it won't reach our shores until August 2019.

While an off-roader at heart, the AMG derivative of the 'G-Wagen' will have passengers in the lap of luxury. Mirroring the luxurious E-Class saloon, the G-Class will have two 12.3-inch widescreen displays, a 590-watt Burmester surround sound system with 15 speakers, ambient lighting with 64 colours and eight colour schemes, sliding glass sunroof, sports exhaust...all sitting on massive 21-inch AMG five-twin spoke alloy wheels.

The stereo also features a TV tuner, along with satnav, full smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto.

Other luxuries include heated seats (front and outer rear) covered in high-end Nappa leather, three-zone climate control, leather-finished dashboard with open-pore ash wood trim and microfibre roof liner.

Safety includes nine airbags, radar cruise control, lane keeping assist which can help steer the car within lines during highway conditions, as well as an automatic braking system, as well as a function which prepares both the vehicle and occupants if a collision is inevitable.

While looking the same, the G-Class has increased in every dimension including length (+110mm); width (+106mm); wheelbase (+40mm); as well as shoulder (+38mm), hip (+45mm) and elbow room (+68mm) inside. Ground clearance improves to 238mm (+3mm), and fording depth to 700mm (+100mm). Approach angle remains unchanged at 27 degrees while departure angle is improved by 2.6 degrees to 29.6.

For those wanting additional exclusivity, there are two packages available.

Night Package $5900

Several exterior enhancements including, darkened tinted indicator lenses, black exterior door mirror housings, trim elements in the bumper in obsidian black, under-guard painted in black, spare wheel housing in black, and is finished with 22-inch AMG Multi-spoke alloy wheels in black with a silver flange.

Edition 1 $19,500

Includes Night Package exterior elements with side decals, red trim on the door mirrors, and 2-inch AMG Black multi-spoke wheels with a red flange. Inside, it adds the Exclusive Interior Plus package including black Nappa leather seats in black/red with diamond stitching, plus multi-contour adjustment for the front seats with massage and and climatisation.

Air vents get a silver shadow finish, and metal AMG badges are embedded in the front seat back-rests. The steering wheel is an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with red stitching and a red 12 o'clock marker. The interior trim is finished with red-pepper carbon fibre.