A Mercedes luxury vehicle, like the one pictured, was stolen from Peregian Beach.
Luxury vehicle stolen from Peregian

Matt Collins
26th Apr 2020 12:26 PM
SUNSHINE Coast Police are asking for assistance after a luxury vehicle was stolen from Peregian last week.

A 2019 white Mercedes Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was stolen from Peregian Beach on Sunday, April 19.

The model is GLC220 and the registration number is 299YBG.

Sunshine Coast Police are asking members of the public to assist in locating the stolen motor vehicle.

In light of the recent car theft, police remind everyone to ensure that their vehicles are left secured at all times and that valuables are removed.

Valuables include handbags, bags, laptops, tablets, keys, tools and mail.

If you have any information on the stolen Mercedes contact Policelink on 131 444.

