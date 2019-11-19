Chris Lynn blasts record in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Chris Lynn left it all out there.

CHRIS Lynn has gone nuts in the Abu Dhabi T10 League to score the highest total ever seen in T10 cricket.

Lynn's explosive knock of 91 runs from just 30 balls came just days after his rich $1.86 million-per-year deal from the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL was torn up.

Kolkata team officials will be losing sleep after Lynn delivered something the cricket world has never seen before in his man-of-the-match innings in his Maratha Arabians team's win over Team Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Lynn's knock of 91 surpassed English star Alex Hales' previous record of 87 runs from 32 deliveries, which was set in 2018.

Incredibly, Lynn was on track to score the first official hundred ever scored in T10 cricket - but was robbed of the chance to make more history when he was able to get on strike for just four balls in the final three overs as his team set an imposing score of 2-138 from its 10 overs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

"Obviously when you get a bit closer you want to get (to a hundred)," the 29-year-old Lynn said.

The numbers behind Lynn's performance are mind-blowing.

He struck a boundary on more than 50 per cent of the balls he faced, finishing with nine fours and seven sixes in just 30 balls at the crease.

He finished with a strike rate of 303.33 - something normally reserved for Stick Cricket.

It was a stunning display of firepower that will have the Brisbane Heat licking its lips ahead of this summer's Big Bash - and have the Knight Riders kicking themselves.

Suddenly, Lynn looms as one of the marquee items heading into next year's 2020 IPL auction.

Lynn was one of 11 players cut from Kolkata alongside fellow stars Carlos Braithwaite, Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla last week.

His performance in the T10 league has not gone unnoticed - Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Monday told NDTV.com that Lynn's IPL team made a bad error to cut the Aussie 29-year-old.

"Chris (Lynn) was outstanding today, unbelievable hits," Yuvraj, who also plays for the Maratha Arabians, said.

"He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call."

He wasn't the only one to be blow away by Lynn's hitting.

