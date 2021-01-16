Lyon’s ex partner takes milestone high road

Nathan Lyon endured a bitter split from the mother of their girls but she’s taken the high road for his 100th Test.

Nathan Lyon endured a bitter split from the mother of their girls but she’s taken the high road for his 100th Test.

Nathan Lyon's at-times bitter split from his ex Mel Waring has been put aside as the Aussie cricketer celebrates playing his 100th Test match.

Lyon's decade long relationship with Waring came crashing down when he was photographed passionately kissing current partner Emma McCarthy in Perth at the end of 2017.

Waring, who lives with Lyon's daughters, Harper and Milla, in Canberra, said at the time she was left "devastated" by seeing photos of her partner of 10 years with the glamorous blonde.

She even started a blog named Life of Lyons where she detailed the humiliation she felt.

"If anyone had asked me about my life at the start of last year, my answer would have been pretty simple. I was a 29-year-old woman, with two incredible little girls and an incredible partner who I endlessly loved and adored for nine years," Waring wrote.

"For the past seven of those years, we have travel (sic) around the world. I have supported him and his dream of playing professional cricket for his country, raising our two gorgeous children, at home, in hotel rooms and on tour. Trying to making the most of our crazy, incredible life as a family unit of four.

"A year ago, my life was perfect, except as I was about to find out, it wasn't.

Emma McCarthy and Nathan Lyon; Mel Waring with Harper and Milla.

"In December of 2017 my world came falling down around me. Life as I knew it was over and my soulmate was gone, leaving me and our girls (aged three and four) to pick up the broken pieces and try to find a way to move forward alone.

"Overnight I became a single mum to two children, overnight my world was rocked to its core and it changed forever."

"I didn't ask for this, this wasn't the way my life was supposed to be. He was my forever, he was my whole world," she added.

"Until the very end I was 100 per cent devoted to our life and I loved every part of him and our world. This was like a bomb, it went off from behind.

"I had to deal with (it) in a very public, humiliating and confronting way. A part of me died."

Nathan Lyon and Emma at the start of the summer.

Ongoing media coverage of the separation weighed on Waring as she insisted she had moved on with her life.

Her public acknowledgment of the 33-year-old off spinner's milestone backs that up.

Waring posted a heartwarming video to her Instagram of Harper, 6, and Milla, 5, congratulating their dad after they were unable to travel to Brisbane for the match against India.

"Happy 100th Test dad, we love you and we're sorry we can't be there," the girls said.

Harper and Milla wore cricket tops in the video.

