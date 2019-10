Macca’s launches insane $1 menu

MCDONALD'S Monopoly may have come to an end, but Macca's fans fear not.

Today - and every day for the month of November - is your lucky day because an even better deal is here.

McDonald's has announced that one of its biggest promotions ever - 30 Days, 30 Deals - is back.

Kicking off today with a $1 Big Mac, the rolling roster of irresistible deals will give Macca's fans the chance to enjoy their favourite products for unbeatable prices.

"We know our customers love the great deals they get from us year round," McDonald's Australia marketing director Jo Feeney said.

McDonald's 30 days, 30 deals is back this November.

"So we're excited to bring back one of our biggest promotions ever, which includes our most iconic menu items."

Other offers to look out for include a $1 McFlurry, a $2 six-pack of chicken McNuggets and two small Big Mac meals for $7, plus many, many more.

Customers need to hurry, though - once the day is over, so is the deal.

The 30 days of deals are available exclusively through the mymacca's app. The app is available for free download on iOS via the Apple App Store and Android via Google Play.

Offers can be redeemed in McDonald's restaurants nationwide.

THE 30 DAYS OF 30 DEALS

November 1: Big Mac, $1

November 2: Two small Big Mac meals, $7

November 3: Small cheeseburger meal and an extra cheeseburger, $3

November 4: McFlurry, $1

November 5: McChicken, $2

November 6: Large shake, $2

November 7: Large fries, $1

November 8: Cheeseburger, $1

November 9: Two small Quarter Pounder meals, $8

November 10: Mate's Share Pack - 18 McNuggets and two large fries, $8

November 11: Large sundae, $1

November 12: Large fries, $1

November 13: Cheeseburger, $1

November 14: Chicken McBites and small fries, $2

November 15: Two small Quarter Pounder meals, $8

November 16: McHappy Day

November 17: Small cheeseburger meal and extra cheeseburger, $4

November 18: McChicken, $2

November 19: McFlurry, $1.50

November 20: Big Mac, $2

November 21: Large fries, $1

November 22: Two small McChicken meals, $8

November 23: Mate's Share Pack - 18 McNuggets and two large fries, $8

November 24: Small Big Mac meal and cheeseburger, $5

November 25: Large shake, $2

November 26: Chicken McBites and small fries, $2

November 27: Small Big Mac meal and cheeseburger, $5

November 28: McChicken, $2

November 29: Six chicken McNuggets, $2

November 30: Small cheeseburger meal and extra cheeseburger, $4

Back in June, Macca's caused a stampede when it announced it would be selling its Big Mac burger for just $1.

The one-day deal caused huge queues at McDonald's outlets around Australia as well as many excited customers on social media.

"Can you please take a long lunch break and bring me three please?" one person asked her colleague.

One guy even asked his girlfriend: "Wanna go out on a date?"

"How romantic," she replied.

Another woman tagged her mate and commented: "Guess what's for lunch and dinner on Tuesday?"