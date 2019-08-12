Machine gun preacher Sam Childers back for Aussie tour

Sam Childers is returning to Australia for a 40 venue tour

SAM Childers - better known as the Machine Gun Preacher - is returning to Australia later this week for a three state tour which will take in more than 40 venues.

Childers, whose life story is featured in the motion picture starring Gerard Butler, will tour Victoria, NSW and Queensland from August 16 to Septemeber 23.

The author of the bestselling book Another Man's War has spoken to tens of thousands of people around the world about his work in rescuing child soldiers from the Lord's Resistance Army in Sudan.

Childers is no saint with his early life being marked by drugs and violence - and at one point, being an armed guard for drug dealers.

After almost being killed in a wild brawl Childers decided to turn his life around - to embrace a life of faith in God as he fought to free enslaved children in South Sudan and Northern Uganda - that all started back in 1998.

Since then, Childers has built one of the largest orphanages in Southern Sudan, which has fed and housed more than 1,000 children.

With the orphanage finished, Childers began to lead armed missions to rescue children from the Lord's Resistance Army - which led to villagers calling him 'The Machine Gun Preacher'.

These days Childers' team make around 13,000 meals every day (for feeding programs in East Africa) and house 380 orphan children (most of which are victims of some atrocity) 24/7.

He's also drilled dozens of wells - built many schools and has three major training centre/projects in Northern Uganda and Ethiopia.

"The real Machine Gun Preacher ~ Sam Childers will be speaking at around 40 venues whilst in Australia. If you'd like to hear an incredible real-life story that will truly challenge you - then come along and hear the guy,'' says Australian tour organiser Kevin Evans.



Sam will be speaking at schools, churches, drug rehabs, organisations and businesses.

Sam Childers is also the only American to be honoured with the Mother Teresa Award for International Social Justice.

Childers received this in Mumbai India back in 2013 for his work in rescuing children from war-torn countries like South Sudan.

He joined the ranks Malala Yousafzai and the Dalai Lama in receiving such an award from an Indian charity that eulogizes Mother Teresa.

