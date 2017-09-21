25°
'Machine gun preacher' to inspire Noosa

PROTECT: Sam Childers, the 'Machine Gun Preacher' and inspirational speaker, is coming to Noosa.
SAM Childers went from a life of violent crime as an armed guard for drug dealers to building one of the largest orphanages in Africa, and tomorrow he will share his story with Noosa.

Mr Childers, also known as the Machine Gun Preacher, will speak at the Noosa Christian Outreach Centre at 6pm, Saturday.

Rachel Arnall, from Noosa COC, said Mr Childers' recount of his incredible life transformation through finding religion will leave the audience inspired.

"Sam Childers, aka the Machine Gun Preacher, (will speak about) his work helping children caught up in the horrors of Joseph Kony's Lord Resistance Army,” Ms Arnall said.

"With a bible in one hand and AK47 in the other, Childers has helped saved the lives of thousands of women and children.

"Sam's journey took him from a life of violent crime in Pennsylvania to establishing the largest orphanage in South Sudan, where he has now saved over 1500 children from rebel armies.

"His story was made into a Hollywood movie.”

Topics:  church inspirational speaker machine gun preacher noosa noosa coc sam childers

