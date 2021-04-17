Menu
Crime

Mackay dad faces court for filming up woman’s skirt

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
17th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:07 AM
A Mackay father has been described as a "predator" after going out of his way to film up a woman's dress at a major shopping centre.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Spencer Michael James Radford followed a woman through various departments at a Caneland Central store before bumping into her and filming up her dress on December 22 last year.

Defence barrister Matt Heelan said his 31-year-old client, who pleaded guilty to the breach of privacy charge, had two young children with his wife of five years.

He said Radford was stressed at the time of offending as he was going through a process to become a partner at a telecommunications business and his wife was sick and heavily pregnant with their second child.

Caneland Central. Picture: File
Caneland Central. Picture: File

The court heard Radford had since visited a psychologist three times, telling his practitioner the video was not for sexual gratification and it was deleted immediately after being taken.

But Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Radford had "tried to pull the wool" over his psychologist eyes.

"This is a serious offence and it was a sexual offence in a public place," Mr Dwyer said, describing Radford's behaviour as predator-like.

"The case is he deleted (the video) because he was scared of being caught.

"It has affected the (woman) dearly.

Mr Heelan sought probation for his client with no conviction recorded.

Mr Dwyer adjourned the matter to April 29.

