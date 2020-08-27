Mackay designer launches breastfeeding-friendly clothing

Olly M Fashion Label owner and designer Olivia Mansfield wearing the 'Cover me in Daisies' design. Picture: Contributed

AN up-and-coming Mackay designer has just released her second clothing collection created with breastfeeding mothers in mind.

Launching her Olly M Fashion Label last year, designer Olivia Mansfield said the latest collection was inspired by wanting to help women feel confident.

"A lot of my friends have kids and a conversation was, 'We don't have many nice dresses that you can breastfeed in'," Ms Mansfield said.

The vibrant, wearable art dresses are perfect for nursing Mackay mothers - being made out of 100 per cent cotton and featuring flared sleeves, elastic waistbands and tiered skirts.

Courtney Gibbons wearing the Olly M Fashion Label 'Cover me in Daisies' design. Picture: Contributed

Ms Mansfield said she designed the collections herself including the fun menswear range which were then produced in Bali.

"My partner and I, and my mum and nanna all went over (to Bali) a couple of years ago and we went to some factories and looked at the ones that suited us and were ethically made," she said.

Emily Billington wearing Olly M Fashion design 'Peel and Pink' with owner and designer Olivia Mansfield wearing the 'Cover me in Daisies' design. Picture: Contributed

"We chose the one where she was a female, like a mother.

"I think I resonated with her more because she was a woman doing this business for her family."

Emily Billington wearing the 'Peel and Pink' design, Sasha Haber wearing 'Wildflower' and Olly M fashion label owner and designer Olivia Mansfield wearing the 'Cover me in Daisies' design. Picture: Contributed

The 25-year-old designer, who works as a teacher aide in Mackay, said she would love to one day soon be stocked in clothing stores across Australia.

Sasha Haber wearing Olly M Fashion design 'Wildflower'. Picture: Contributed

"Its been challenging, but it's fun," she said.

The Olly M range can be viewed at www.ollymfashion.com.au/