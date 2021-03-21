Menu
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
Mackay family finds dead shark washed up on popular beach

Tara Miko
21st Mar 2021 12:43 PM
A Mackay family has found a large tiger shark dead on a popular beach during a morning walk.

Melanie Gibbs was with her family walking along Blacks Beach near the stairs when she spotted a fin sticking out of the sand.

Getting closer, she realised it was a shark that appeared to have washed ashore.

"There were no marks on it, it was just there," Mrs Gibbs said.

 

"It doesn't appear to have been there for very long."

There were no drag marks near the dead animal which she estimated to be between 3.5m and 4m long.

"There doesn't seem to be anything too sinister about it, it was just dead."

The department has been contacted.

