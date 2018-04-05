Mackay man devastated by theft of car and $20,000 work tools

Ryan Maynard of Glenella who had his car and $20,000 worth of tools stolen last Monday

RYAN Maynard spent more than a decade collecting the tools for his trade but his hard work was lost in the space of five minutes.

The father-of-two had been getting his daughters ready just before 6am last Monday when he put his lunch box down on the front step of his Victor St, Glenella home before ducking back inside.

Mr Maynard, a carpenter by trade, said placing his keys on top of the box was an "honest mistake".

He returned five minutes later to find his car and his trailer, which was filled with $20,000 worth of tools collected across 14 years, "gone without a trace".

His car and box trailer are two of the 36 vehicles stolen across Mackay and Sarina last month.

A total of 98 vehicles have been stolen in Mackay and Sarina so far this year according to QPS Crime Map data. Fifty-three of those cases have been solved.

"These are the tools that I need to make a living, it's what I do, building," Mr Maynard said.

"It's taken me 14 years of accrual of tools, some tools I've had from when I was a teenager when I started out, and I'm 30 now.

"Losing everything I've worked for to do my job is pretty devastating.

"I've never felt so low in my life," he said. The box trailer has since been found in Seaforth without any of the tools.

"It's an unpleasant feeling... you don't feel safe," Mr Maynard said. "I just wonder when this is going to come under control."

But the generosity of his boss, his mates in the building industry, friends and family have made "considerable" donations allowing him to continue working.

"There were some considerable donations made for me to get back on my feet with tools, and I'm simply left speechless," he said.

"Really shows the heart and generosity of people in times like this. I'm very appreciative of all the support and help from those around me."

Queensland Police said investigations were continuing.