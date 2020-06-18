Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mackay music teacher charged with child grooming

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Jun 2020 7:22 AM | Updated: 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY music teacher has been charged after allegedly grooming a young child.

Police have charged the 39-year-old man with one count each of grooming a child under the age of 16 and using the internet to procure an indecent act along with two counts of indecent treatment.

A statement from the Queensland Police said the man was self employed and allegedly committed the offences during private music lessons at a home studio in Mackay.

More stories:

COLD CASE: Plea for answers 'before it is too late'

'He's got a knife: officers killed in the line of duty

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

He used social media to advertise his music business.

"Police are asking anyone who may have any further information regarding the offences or possible related matters to come forward," a Queensland Police spokespersons said.

He is expected to face the Mackay Magistrates Court on August 17.

Investigations are continuing.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Quote this reference number: QP2001248092.

More Stories

mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inskip booking error gives industry false hope

        premium_icon Inskip booking error gives industry false hope

        News Tourism operators have been dealt another blow after an error implied there were around 500 extra spaces available at Inskip Point.

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns

        Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        premium_icon Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg blasts Queensland border shutdown as windfall awaits

        Complete overhaul: Cops in department under LNP plan

        premium_icon Complete overhaul: Cops in department under LNP plan

        Politics LNP’s plan to overhaul department from the top down