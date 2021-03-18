Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Politics

Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma’s Labor party shot

by James O’Doherty
18th Mar 2021 6:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Morris Iemma's warning this week that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in Opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.

The comments came after union-commissioned polling showed support for the party is at 100-year lows, and sparked a fresh round of murmuring about leader Jodi McKay's job.

Former premier Iemma has stayed out of the spotlight since leaving office, rarely weighing in publicly on his successors.

Labor insiders also mused that neither Luke Foley nor Michael Daley copped flak from Iemma - who founded a government relations firm with a former Liberal MP in 2019 and who is registered as a lobbyist - during their time at the helm.

 

Originally published as Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma's Labor party shot

labor morris iemma

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

        Premium Content 350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

        My First Year A sneak peek into the Sunshine Coast My First Year 2021 photo shoot shows off the silly side of the region’s youngest students. SEE THE MEGA GALLERY

        Where to get your COVID-19 jab on the Sunshine Coast

        Premium Content Where to get your COVID-19 jab on the Sunshine Coast

        Health The AstraZeneca vaccination will be rolled out at more than 20 general practices...

        Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Premium Content Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Health Eight new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland

        Clive Palmer’s mansions in the sun: $50m sunk into homes

        Clive Palmer’s mansions in the sun: $50m sunk into homes

        Property Queensland’s richest man one of most prolific residential investors