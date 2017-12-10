Made in Weyba Downs

YOUTUBER: Adam Woodhams at home while appearing on one of his YouTube videos.

YOUTUBER: Adam Woodhams at home while appearing on one of his YouTube videos. Alan Lander

THERE'S a TV station at Weyba Downs.

Or as good as.

Freelance journalist and horticulturist of 25 years standing Adam Woodhams once worked for Better Homes and Gardens.

And now he produces and films videos on YouTube from home, showing 'how-tos' for anything from building pool decks to making hanging plant baskets.

"I went freelance eight years ago,” Mr Woodhams said.

"And Better Homes was my biggest client.”

But he wanted his own thing, and decided to start his own YouTube channel.

Fast forward to today, and he's just chalked up three million views on his various video programs.

"They're mostly do-it-yourself and gardening shows - and three million views is pretty substantial,” Mr Woodhams said.

He scripts, storyboards and films all the shows, but they're all made in HD format.

"I do it all myself, on a shoestring budget.”

The how-to videos attract the most interest, with some of them attracting upwards of 150,000 watchers.

One was particularly unique, as he filmed the DIY construction of his own pool deck at his home.

Mr Woodhams' video work can also be seen at any Victa mower sales showroom, as he shows buyers how to look after their new purchase.

Now Mr Woodhams has 8000 subscribers and the number is building.

He doesn't play 'expert' in the videos.

"I apply the principle of 'passing information' rather than being the expert,” he said.

Working from home with no agencies for clients to have to deal with means lower costs.

"I can do lower costs as the process is not going through separate production houses and agencies,” Mr Woodhams said.

"And I have good knowledge of the products so I do not have to hire outside writers.”

Mr Woodhams work can be seen by searching his name on YouTube. He also has a website: www. thegarden.guru.