Madonna’s painfully real selfie stuns fans

Madonna is showing off her incredible figure at 62, scars and all.

The star shared a selection of photos on her Instagram Story over the weekend, where she had the scar near her left hip on full display, as well as a whole bunch of marks along her legs from cupping therapy.

Madonna showed off her hip surgery scar.

Cupping therapy is an alternative medicine that claims to decrease inflammation in the body and increase blood flow.

"#recovery #cupping #beautifulscar," wrote the songstress on all of her photos.

"She looks great!!" one Instagram user wrote.

"She lookin f**kin gooood," wrote another.

Another wrote that, "she looks amazing".

"Always beautiful," said another.

The star also had marks all over her from ‘cupping’.

Madonna first showed off the scar on her hip in November on Instagram.

In a post, the singer had her black dress lifted all the way up, exposing her scar from surgery.

"Madame is a survivor #newmoon #miracles," she wrote alongside the post.

In December 2019, Madonna had to cancel her North American show of her Madame X tour when she injured herself.

Madonna. Picture: Instagram

A video showed Madonna attempting to ascend a ladder, where she was left in tears.

"As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, which has been indescribable for the past few days," she captioned the clip on Instagram at the time.

"With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it."

The singer described it as "overwhelming pain".

"I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!!" she continued.

"I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button," Madonna wrote. "I thank you all for your understanding, love and support."

