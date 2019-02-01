Real story behind groom’s shock outburst

Mike hasn’t exactly won over viewers on MAFS so far.

MARRIED At First Sight groom Mike has broken his silence after leaving viewers shocked with his cold reaction to his partner's heartbreaking revelation in last night's episode.

The instantly smitten couple were enjoying marital bliss in the Whitsundays when Heidi, 38, began opening up about her difficult childhood. She began telling her "husband" that she'd been in foster care by the age of 16, and had been forced to live in government housing, when Mike, 44, cut her off and told her she was "ranting".

"Find the conclusion at some point," Mike said. "You're ranting at me. Look, I'm not ya therapist. This isn't therapy. I can't listen anymore."

Heidi was gobsmacked.

"If we weren't on an island, I would run. I don't ever want him to touch me," she sobbed to the camera afterwards.

In an interview with 9 Honey, Mike admitted he'd made "a mistake".

"You know what, I have to own that," the Gold Coast electrician said.

"It was a mistake in the moment. I just became a bit overwhelmed with the subject that we were speaking about and it just wasn't for me - the time or the place - and I was a bit impatient and I don't know why. I normally wouldn't have said anything like that to a woman.

"I am normally a really good listener, but in that particular moment for some reason I just lost it and I don't really have a good answer for that, but I have apologised endlessly and hopefully that's enough to clear the air."

It all looked so promising at the start.

While he added that he'd been seasick, dehydrated and had been drinking at the time, Mike also admitted he couldn't make any excuses for it.

"It was poor form," he said.

"That's an example of not how to treat a lady on your honeymoon. Hopefully that's a lesson for others out there."

