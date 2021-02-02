'MAFS may not survive without this star'

The much-hyped reunion special suffered a disastrous TV ratings blow. And the success of Married At First Sight hinges on one star, says Joe Hildebrand.

The much-hyped reunion special suffered a disastrous TV ratings blow. And the success of Married At First Sight hinges on one star, says Joe Hildebrand.

There are times when a man might think he has everything. Then someone like Cyrell Paule comes along and he realises he has nothing at all.

For any TV executive Cyrell is a gift from God, and proof he is indeed an angry and vengeful one. She is, as her moniker "Cyclone" suggests, a walking weather system.

Cyrell is like a reality TV superhero. Anyone can be made to get angry in the hothouse of a sealed off set with carefully engineered provocations and yet even after having a year to calm down, Cyrell managed to not just maintain the rage but somehow expand it. This is something resembling a superpower. And so at the MAFS grand reunion on Sunday Cyrell approached the dinner table with an intensity that made Hurricane Katrina look like a stiff breeze. Her target, Jessika Power, was rightly terrified and it looked like the expression on her face might actually change.

She fled but it was no use. The Cyclone chased her down and threw a glass of wine in her face, or, as Cyrell would put it, spoke her truth.

Married at First Sight’s Cyrell Paule. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

The incident was so over the top apparently Nine had to cut scenes because they were too extreme - a problem perhaps no reality TV producer has encountered before.

The whole thing was even reported by the The Sun in the UK: "WORST OF THE WORST" the headline screamed. "Married At First Sight Australia stars reveal fight between Jessika and Cyrell so brutal it was cut from reunion show."

You know when you've shocked the granddaddy of Fleet Street tabloids you're doing your job right.

And this whole bravura display was performed against the Mogadon backdrop of the show's "experts" explaining to anyone deaf, dumb and blind what was happening, thus continuing psychology's proud tradition of stupid people repeating back to smart people the things just said.

Meanwhile on the much-hyped and hyper-expensive grand finale of Ten's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here there was also a great deal of counselling as the celebrities bathed each other in selfless praise.

It was incredibly positive and supportive with none of the bitchiness, backstabbing or petulance that has characterised other shows. The MAFS reunion thumped it. All the famous faces in the world are no match for Cyrell with a glass of wine in hand.

Joe Hildebrand is on 2GB Nights with John Stanley on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8pm

Originally published as MAFS may not survive without this star