MAFS star’s secret new girlfriend

Married At First Sight star Mike Gunner is secretly dating the daughter of World's Hottest Grandma - who happens to be 18 years his junior.

Despite appearing to want to salvage his relationship with MAFS wife Heidi Latcham, the 44-year-old seems to be looking towards greener, and younger, pastures off screen.

Reports first surfaced in Woman's Day magazine this week claiming Gunner has been secretly dating Casey Stewart, the 26-year-old daughter of Gina Stewart, a well-known social media star known as the "World's Hottest Grandma".

A source allegedly told the outlet the pair had been spotted out together on the Gold Coast for some time.

"Mike and Casey have been spending a lot of time together, and she stays at his place on the Gold Coast a lot," the source claimed.

Casey Stewart is a 26-year-old aspiring model from the Gold Coast. Picture: Instagram

With MAFS just weeks away from wrapping up, the source claimed an official announcement confirming their relationship was imminent.

"They're planning to go public after the show, once Mike's commitments finish," the source claimed.

But Gunner has been seen wearing his wedding ring and still follows his wife Heidi on Instagram.

Mike Gunner has been a busy boy off the MAFS set. Picture: Instagram

But who is the beautiful brunette who has allegedly stolen Gunner's heart and Heidi's husband?

Casey is an aspiring model who lives on the Gold Coast and is close to her famous model mother, 49-year-old Gina.

The mother and daughter duo often feature on each other's social media accounts sharing cocktails with "the girls" or hanging out at the beach.

Casey celebrated her birthday this month, with her mum posting a video to her 142,000 followers congratulating her "beautiful" daughter.

Compared with her mother's whopping fan base, Casey has a small but loyal following of just over 8000 people.

But that doesn't stop her flaunting what her mamma gave her.

She regularly posts racy photos of herself in tiny bikinis or out on the Gold Coast partying with her girlfriends.

Many of her photos feature captions like "Keep your standards high and your tan dark" or "Cheers to the weekend!".

Casey's famous mother, Gina, rose to fame last year after making the final round of the Maxim's Finest Australia competition.

The mother of four, and grandmother of one, lost the competition but was a clear crowd favourite and was dubbed the "World's Hottest Grandma".

Gina is known for her provocative posts. Picture: Instagram

She has since amassed a huge international following and spends her days posting provocative, nearly-nude photographs of herself on Instagram and earning sponsored gigs and modelling jobs.

Gunner's reported new relationship comes as he has been busy working his connections behind the scenes to find ongoing work in the spotlight after MAFS draws to a close.

News.com.au reported last week that Gunner had approached industry insiders to secure a TV role.