MAFS’ Poppy set to take things further with Channel 9

Married at First Sight bride Poppy Jennings is exploring her options against Channel 9 and production company Endemol Shine amid claims Nine producers ignored her feelings about being uncomfortable around her on-screen 'husband'

"This is going further," the Wollongong mother-of-two said at the United Cinemas Opera Quays opening night this week.

MAFS brides Poppy Jennings and Tash Spencer. Picture: Matrix

"I feel like I'm empowered by the fact that I have spoken up and I'm not going to back down because things happened and I admitted things on camera.

"It was two occasions, there was the night that I left which is why I was crying and there was the girls' night that I got brought back to where I was taken out of and I said it there too. So the footage speaks volumes about what actually happened."

Last week, viewers were left frustrated when Jennings, 38, dumped Melbourne FIFO worker Luke Eglin, 39, which left him in tears. However, she claims the footage was heavily edited and out of context.

"I think (viewers) think that I missed my kids when really I just couldn't say what was actually going on, so I had to kind of mask it with that," she said.

"You try and speak up about something but there's just no point."

Jennings and Luke Eglin on their ‘wedding’ day. Picture: Channel 9

When asked why she didn't speak up further at the time, Jennings said MAFS producers reminded of her airtight contract.

"I'm just a little person, why the hell would I speak up?" she said.

"Would you like to go up against Goliath? I've always probably been more of a David than anyone thought I was. It never sat well with me in my gut to remain silent."