MAFS star gets real about weight loss and trolling

Months after Jules Robinson's dream wedding to Cameron Merchant, the former Married at First Sight bride is preparing to welcome her "baby" called Figur - a shapewear line that celebrates all women.

Season six star Robinson displayed her 9kg weight loss at the star-studded Marsden Hotel launch in Burwood last week and she told Confidential that she's excited to help other women look and feel their best.

Jules Robinson at Marsden Hotel’s launch in Burwood. Credit: ESTEBAN LA TESSA

"It was my contribution to giving back. There were all these beautiful women who reached out to me and they were like, 'I've got a body like yours and I want to dress like you'," she said.

"I realised shapewear is my superpower that I wear and I felt like a lot of women put themselves in the 'I'm not enough club' and I wanted to share with people that you too can have confidence... shapewear makes me feel great.

"My belief for Figur is it's all about women supporting each other and you accept yourself and you accept all your flaws. There's no room for jealousy or hate and when you do that for yourself, you do that for other women. It becomes a revolving door of positivity."

Robinson, 37, admits the road to self-acceptance wasn't an easy one after being relentlessly bullied for her weight by social media trolls.

Ultimately, the weight criticism served as her inspiration to help other women gain confidence and she made a conscious effort to use women of all sizes and ages in Figur's advertising campaign.

"I picked 10 women who are size 8 to size 24, ages 25 to 68 and I chose people who were very different because I wanted the public to see themselves in the reflection," she said.

Married At First Sight star Jules Robinson (centre) is launching a new shapewear line. Picture: Supplied

"It was important for me to be real. All women are so different. Everyone strives for perfection and [to be] Instagram beautiful. Everyone has insecurities.

"Being on the back end of being trolled for my body, I said 'no, that's not fair'. I'm a healthy woman and even when I was bigger, I never dressed any different. I've always dressed the same and always felt good.

"So it was really important for me to show that size 8 women love shapewear too and size 24 women do too. It's all about embracing what you've got and working with that."

The WW ambassador was hailed by fans after losing 9kg ahead of her big day to former cricketer Merchant in November.

She said the key to maintaining her weight loss is balance.

Jules Robinson fought back against online trolls. Picture: Supplied.

"I lost 9kg for the wedding. To be honest, you know what December-January is like, I had the honeymoon and then Christmas so it's time to reel it back in again," she said.

"I'm kind of up and down. I think steady wins the race. I've done it really nice and slowly and not drastic. It's about wellness and learning tools for life, not just losing lots of weight.

"So if I have a naughty week, I know the next week I've got to pull it back. I always say it's so easy because you don't feel like you're on a diet so it's not hard. When you're on a diet you go 'oh I want all these naughty things' and nothing is naughty in WW.

"You just have to go, 'if I want to have that chocolate, it means I've got to have zero points for the rest of the day'. So you just learn how to maintain because maintaining is sometimes harder than the goal. The goal is sometimes easy and then you get there and go 'how do I sustain this?' That's where WW is for life where you're learning those tools.".