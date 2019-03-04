Ines Basic's bizarre bed selfie slammed

Ines Basic has shared a steamy photo of herself in bed - and it's rather bizarre.

The Married At First Sight contestant took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of herself appearing to remove her top while in bed yesterday.

But while her racy behaviour usually captures her fans' attention, this time her weird caption stopped people in their tracks.

As Ines posed seductively on a bed wearing skin-tight jeans and pulling suggestively at her top, she wrote: "Show ur dad this. guarantee u he wanna see it (sic)."

She'd tugged her white slogan tee up to just below her cleavage, revealing her tiny waist and flashing her bare midriff.

MAFS star Ines Basic shared this bizarre bed selfie with some fans have slammed.

The snap has caused fans to slam the photo on Twitter, with one questioning her motives and labelling her a "mess" for what appears to be an attention-seeking attempt.

Once again, Ines' face looks completely different in the new snap, further fuelling speculation she's undergone beauty procedures to alter her face.

Last week, the 28-year-old reality star addressed her change in appearance with her 93,500 followers.

"I don't always look like this but when I do it's all thanks to an army of magical fairies," she wrote alongside a video of her glowing as she stared into the camera.

She appears to have been on a major transformation process since starring in the show, going from girl-next-door to flawless TV personality.

Ines admitted last week her appearance has changed recently, crediting “magic fairies” for the makeover.

After reportedly dropping 12kg - a side effect caused by the backlash she received about having an "affair" with fellow contestant Sam Ball - Ines has been looking a lot healthier recently.

However, her plumper lips and rosier cheeks - which are a stark contrast to the photos of her running errands in February - have caused fans to question whether she's gone under the knife, had cosmetic procedures or is using a heavy filter on her photographs.

The MAFS contestant is looking a lot healthier recently, but her plumper lips are causing speculation. Picture: Anthony Licuria

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to question if she'd had cosmetic procedures after she shared a lift selfie on February 22, with one asking: "Is this really Ines?"

However, Ines hasn't confirmed or denied if the rumours are true despite numerous reports stating she looks unrecognisable.

Meanwhile, many of her co-stars have been open about their beauty alterations.

Kim Kardashian lookalike Martha Kalifatidis admitted using beauty treatments on the show, telling her on-screen husband all about her procedures.

"I like to look good and whatever it takes, so I've definitely had some plastic surgery," she said in an early episode.

Intruder Susie Bradley also revealed recently she'd had a boob job, lip fillers and also used anti-wrinkle treatments.

What do you think about Aussie TV stars having cosmetic surgery? Do you think it's OK to enhance your appearance, or do you think it's setting a bad example? Comment below.

