MAFS villain drops affair bombshell

MARRIED At First Sight villain Sam Ball has dropped a bombshell about his affair with Ines Basic, claiming the pair faked their secret relationship for the cameras.

Sam, who faced a viewer backlash after "cheating" on fan favourite Elizabeth Sobinoff, decided to leave the show after getting cold feet over his romance with Ines, who was "married" to Bronson Norrish.

During Elizabeth's absence, Ines and Sam secretly met for up for drinks and were filmed kissing and getting into bed in his hotel room before appearing to spend the night together.

But the fact that the pair's "affair" had happened so much on screen - as well as a camera's presence just moments before the pair appeared to get intimate - prompted some viewers to question whether it was a genuine relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire was Ines' change from black underwear the night before to a white pair of knickers in the morning, a move that seemed unlikely given MAFS showed her staying at Sam's room overnight.

After weeks of speculation, Sam appears to have confirmed his relationship was contrived while replying to a fan question about Ines on Instagram.

"Sorry … this is TV it didn't happen," Sam wrote. "If you notice Ines' change of apparel in the edit, night and morning, that will be a good reference point for you."

Sam's comments come despite Ines previously describing their connection as genuine and "emotionally charged".

"Everything with Sam and I was done at such a high-paced, emotionally-charged level," she told 9 Honey.

Supplied images of Married At First Sight contestants Sam and Elizabeth. Pic: Nigel Wright / Channel 9.

"We connected on a very different level. Like we didn't really need to speak. We could just feel each other's emotions. He said it was a very spiritual connection, a very mental connection. As if we could read each other's thoughts and finish each other's sentences."

While the pair were shown having a pretty surface-level conversation about olives during their date, Ines claimed things got more intense once the cameras left.

"During the time we were at that dinner, that really nice rooftop space, everything we were talking about was very like a substance, materialistic level. And I genuinely wanted to get to know him, like his soul," she said.

"I was sort of expecting a more deeper conversation. I don't know if it was because the cameras were around he didn't want to be too vulnerable because off-camera he did open up a lot more when I spent the night with him."

Married At First Sight continues Tuesday 7.30pm on Nine.