MAFS wife publicly destroys husband

One Married At First Sight wife finally snaps at Sunday's commitment ceremony and calls out the gaslighting husband who has been making her life hell in a triumphant take-down that stops just short of dissing the rich old lady cardigan he's wearing.

There's a lot of turmoil to wade through tonight. We've got the toxic gaslighting as well as the rumour about Bryce's secret girlfriend. But these issues are nothing compared to what Jaimie continues to bravely endure.

"He's got a Queensland haircut," she snips again about her husband Chris. "There's a lot of stuff to work through."

We completely sympathise with Jaimie. But she should find comfort in the fact her husband doesn't use the Stussy emblem as a letter.

The only thing more shocking than someone still drawing the Stussy logo in 2021 is The Sasshole switching off the sass. From the moment we met her at the wedding, she proudly declared her nickname and explained its origin: She is The Sasshole because of all the sass she doles out.

But, after weeks of mercilessly sassing her dopey husband, it seems the sass reserves are running dry. Or maybe - now that Bec and Jake are a happy couple - she just no longer has a use for her stockpiles of sass. And with that, someone else decides to put them to use.

Australia, meet The Sasshole 2.0

Bryce remains bitter and twisted and continues to act out by muttering under his breath about everyone. The rumour that surfaced during the week has only intensified his bad behaviour. By comparison, he makes all the other clowns in this circus seem lovely.

Bryce and Bec get into yet another fight over the very tedious conversation they had in the gym where Bryce apparently admitted to having a secret girlfriend outside the experiment.

Even with the assistance of the experts, the argument stalls in exactly the same place it did at the dinner party - with Bryce denying everything and Melissa sticking by her husband's side despite the objections of everyone else.

Bec rolls her eyes on behalf of Australia.

Australia reacts.

These Sunday commitment ceremonies are really starting to waste our time - rehashing the same ol' arguments that weren't even interesting the first time 'round. It's the TV equivalent of making dinner at the end of the week with whatever wilted scraps are rolling around the vegetable crisper.

Thank gosh for Alana and Jason's unsatisfying sex life.

"Alana has … how do I put this …" Jason begins. "She has a greater sex drive than me. And likes a lot more affection than I do or give."

The experts could sense something was wrong with the couple the second they sat on the couch. Jason's not being entirely honest. He's holding back and there's only one thing to do: probe.

"How do I say this?" he looks up at the ceiling, trying to choose the right words. "Um. Ah. My feelings, they're not growing. My feelings aren't growing for Alana. Is there a spark between us anymore? I don't know. There's just no spark at the moment."

Still, they both choose to stay.

Alana's heartbroken. After hearing her husband's crushing admission, she now has to endure another week with him. She'd really love to get the experts' insight on how to navigate this complicated and emotional situation.

"Can I just say something?" James interrupts, shoving Alana and Jason off the couch so he can get his own session done and dusted.

He apologises for the lame joke he pulled at last week's commitment ceremony that saw the sex lady Alessandra shame him. We'd all rather he apologise for this rich old lady cardigan:

I’ve seen nans wearing this exact cardigan.

Jo's at breaking point. James is a gaslighter and constantly flips the argument on her - making her the bad guy and spinning the situation to make himself look like the victim. All Jo wants is for James to admit he's a gaslighter but he never will because, well, he's a gaslighter.

As James begins gaslighting her again, in front of the experts, Jo snaps. And in a triumphant moment, she calls him out for all his bad behaviour.

"You're full of shit! Please, stop ya shit! You are talking rubbish!" she interrupts him.

"You are making yourself look so much better than what you are. You didn't try. You weren't trying. You blatantly lied to my face. You haven't spoken to me for days. You've gone missing! You didn't reply to any of my text messages!"

She spills all to the experts about how her husband bailed on the experiment for days at a time and refused to admit it. She tells them how he manipulates her and lies.

Of course, the experts provide important insight about three weeks too late.

"It's classic, stereotypical gaslighting behaviour," John Aiken declares what we already know.

Finally, everything Jo knew to be true is validated and, without even being asked, she reveals her card: LEAVE.

And, trying to take control of the situation yet again, James immediately flashes his card - declaring he's also leaving,

Good. Take your rich old lady cardigan with you.

Originally published as MAFS wife publicly destroys husband