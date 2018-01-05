Magic at work in Cooroy windows

SOME boy wizardry from Harry Potter has a Cooroy business inspired to give locals a special Christmas window shopfront.

SPV Accounting has taken out first prize in the QMP Shop Window Trail.

More than 20 businesses decorated their windows to compete for the coveted best window award, which has become a Christmas in Cooroy tradition organised by Cooroy Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber president Danielle Taylor said families love wandering around admiring the windows and spotting the costumed possums.

"Cooroy means possum, which is why there is a possum in each window, and they are all dressed up in costumes to make them individual and to add a bit of fun to the window trail,” Ms Taylor said.

"Everyone put a lot of effort into their windows this year and it is a really lovely way of enhancing

the Christmas spirit in Cooroy.”

SPV Accounting had the Harry Potter Possum this year and themed their entire window decorations around their mascot, including a sorting hat to top the tree, owl, quidditch broom, chocolate frog and the Hogwarts Express zooming around the Christmas tree.

Taking out second prize was Let's Talk Hair with their winter wonderland window with a snow-clad tree and garland complete with twinkling lights.

Cooroy Shoes and Accessories and Blue Brown Bag, who have been previous winners of the competition, were just a few votes

behind the placegetters, receiving a special mention for their impressive display windows.

The winner of the lucky draw for voting on their favourite window was

Haydn Slater, who wins a $100 Cooroy Supa IGA voucher.