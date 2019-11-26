Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

FOR more than 20 years, children visiting Eumundi Markets have enjoyed a magical adventure with the Indian Fairy.

A never-ending love for mystery, adventure and Enid Blyton books inspired a successful career for Debbie Brosnan.

Now, two decades in the making, Ms Brosnan has released her first book, Fairyland …. It’s not what you think! High Above the Clouds, a novel she said mixes fact with fiction, to create a modern-day fairy tale.

As a child, Ms Brosnan recalled a love of performing, and of magic.

“At night, I would turn myself into an actress performing skits for my family. I won a trophy for best actress, as Aunt Jane, in the high school play,” she said.

“I have fond memories of looking for fairies in my grandma’s Beaudesert garden. They (the fairies) always left lollies in the secret door of the old pantry cupboard.”

MAGIC: Eumundi Markets’ iconic Indian Fairy, Debbie Bronson.

Her career as the Indian Fairy began by accident when she moved to the Sunshine Coast after years on the Gold Coast as a model and working within the fashion industry.

“I became a SPX makeup artist for the film, television, and photographic industries and while doing this, I completed a business management course and accidentally became a fairy,” she said.

“I had to prove I could make money in the different areas of my makeup business — wedding, glamour, photographic, film and face painting — and so off I went to the Eumundi Markets, dressed as a very nervous fairy with one chair and my face paints.”

“To my surprise, little girls and boys lined up from 6.30am week after week, year after year.”

“It’s been more than two decades now and children and parents from all over the world still faithfully return to visit the fairy, listen to stories, have faces painted and photos taken.”

“I love it when my little fairies come back to me all grown up, especially with children of their own.”

Her business quickly grew from telling stories and painting faces, to making and selling fairy merchandise. She said children even wrote to her as if she were Santa.

MAGIC: Eumundi Markets’ iconic Indian Fairy, Debbie Bronson, has released her first novel 'Fairyland … It's not what you think! High Above the Clouds'.

Her recently released book has been magic in the making since 2000, when she began writing.

“The small picture book turned into a 70,000-word manuscript,” she said.

“Then, in 2018, I worked tirelessly with a professional editor in the UK, polishing the manuscript for publishing.”

“Almost twenty years in the making, and many drafts later, I proudly finished the manuscript, and it’s down to 60,000 words.”

Ms Brosnan said she hoped this book, like the Indian Fairy, would continue bringing magic to children.

“I guess the Indian Fairy has helped to keep children away from technology thus creating an innocent world of make-believe, dress-ups, mystery, stories and fun in a good old fashion way,” she said.

“The girls, and some boys, often whisper that their dream is to be a fairy just like me, and so I help to make this come true through storytelling and face painting.”

“I think they will be delighted to know their favourite fairy has been featured in a novel.”

The Indian Fairy will host a book launch at Eumundi Markets on December 18, but she said the exact date depends on the arrival of her books.

Sunshine Beach High School’s special education students will also make fairy cake to give to the first 20 children who purchase the book, with pink bubbles for the mums, and dads.

Ms Brosnan will post exact details of the book launch on her Facebook page www.facebook.com/dabrosnanauthor, closer to the time.