Magic happens in this holiday fun show

WISHING WELL: Local actors Luis Barnett and Jarvis Taylor star in Aladdin and his magic iPod.

WISHING WELL: Local actors Luis Barnett and Jarvis Taylor star in Aladdin and his magic iPod.

NOOSA-BASED professional touring company Jally Entertainment is currently on the road with another educational, interactive live production for children - Aladdin and His Magic i-Pod.

Two young local actors, Luis Barnett and Jarvis Taylor, both former students of St Andrew's Anglican College, were hand-picked for the roles of Aladdin and The Genie respectively in this extensive touring production.

Written by Alli Pope-Bailey and based on the original story of Aladdin, The J will host a performance of the show on Thursday, September 28 as part of school holiday fun.

Alli said the production has been extremely well received so far on its tour through Queensland and New South Wales.

"Be careful what you wish for, is the main message in this production,” she said.

"The cast are doing well and enjoying the ride. We auditioned many actors across the state for these roles. Naturally, we prefer to support our coast actors, so we're thrilled they could both be a part of it.”

The show, for children aged 3 to 11, starts at 11am and is $18 a ticket, or $16 a ticket for vacation groups.