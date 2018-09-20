Magic of Noosa shared through paintings

PRISTINE sandy beaches, sparkling turquoise waters and iconic coastal scenery are the inspiration for Julia Carter's latest exhibition Magic of Noosa.

Following several successful years showing her work internationally in New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris and Italy, Julia, a Noosa local of nearly 30 years, is now back home reconnecting and recharging.

"People visit this unique beautiful place from all around the world, and we're lucky enough to call it home,” she said.

"It's just such a wonderful community to be part of. I feel so incredibly lucky.”

Julia draws much of her inspiration from the natural surrounds, and connecting with people and places and the synchronistic moments that occur are common threads in her work.

The artist sees her paintings as "landscapes of the soul” as they celebrate life and inspire the viewer to follow their dreams, live their true purpose and shine their unique light.

The Magic of Noosa opening party is Saturday, September 22, from 3-5pm at 6/33 Gateway Drive, Noosaville.

The exhibition is open daily to October 6 10am-4pm.