Magic of The Nutcracker comes to the big screen

BALLET: The Nutcracker will screen at Noosa Cinema. Contributed

A MAGICAL ballet treat is coming to Noosa Cinemas and just in time for Christmas.

An exclusive filmed performance of timeless classic The Nutcracker will screen on December 22, 23 and 24 as part of the Royal Opera House 2018-19 Live Cinema Season.

The magical Christmas adventure and Tchaikovsky's ravishing score perfectly convey the magic of Clara's adventure with her enchanted Nutcracker.

During 2018-19, the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden will exclusively present 10thrilling performances of world-class opera and ballet to cinemas across Australia.

This forms part of the Royal Opera House's celebrations of 10 years of cinema broadcasting in 2018 and of selling more than one million cinema tickets worldwide during the 2017-18 season.

Audiences in Australia are never far from a performance at the Royal Opera House, with the performances screened in more than 25 cinemas nationwide for the 2018-19 season.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for concessions.

For tickets and further information, visit www.eventcinemas.com.au/EventsFestivals and click on the Royal Opera House link.

Noosa Times

December 22: 1pm

December 23: 6pm

December 24: 10.30am