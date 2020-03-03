‘Magical’ interactions changing kids’ lives

VOLUNTEERS: Sunshine Coast Riding for the Disabled is looking for volunteers to help put smiles on children's faces.

A SUNSHINE Coast charity vital in improving the lives of children with a disability is calling on the community to consider becoming a volunteer.

Secretary Jan O’Halloran said their volunteer roles were rewarding especially when you see the smiles on the faces of children.

“There is something magical about the interaction of horses that changes a kid’s life,” Ms O’Halloran said.

“We have had parents say to us we have changed their entire family’s life.”

“What we do can really clam the kids down.”

Ms O’Halloran said they are looking for volunteers for a variety of roles and if your don’t feel comfortable with horses, not to worry.

“We are looking for dependable and reliable people who would like to give back to their community in a meaningful way. In return you will be rewarded with millions of smiles,” she said.

“We have jobs for anyone and everyone from working with horses and kids, to administration, cleaning and office work.”

“We have people who do fundraising for us and run our second hand shop.”

Currently SCRDA have about 80 volunteers but would ideally like more than 100.

“We’re always looking for anyone who can help,” Ms O’Halloran said.

“It’s just a block of four hours, it could be a mum or a dad in between school times, anyone.”

The volunteer roles would suit someone with a good level of fitness and Ms O’Halloran joked the work makes up for a gym membership.

“We need people who are a little bit fit, there is a lot of walking in sand.”

“We often say you don’t need a gym membership if you volunteer with us.”

SCRDA work with children from age two right up to adults with a range of disabilities.

Their next induction is on Wednesday, March 4 at 1pm at the centre at the end of Monak Rd, North Arm.

Interested volunteers are required to wear enclosed shoes, dress sun smart and bring a “big smile”.