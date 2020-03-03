Magistrate brings young mum to tears

A MOTHER of two was teary-eyed when a magistrate said her children were two good reasons to never come back to court.

Tianka Grace Duncan, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to enter premises and commit ­indictable offence by break, two counts of possess utensils, possess dangerous drugs, two counts of receive tainted property, two counts of stealing, contravene direction of police and failure to appear.

The court was told that on April 5, 2019, in St George, Duncan entered a premises by breaking into a property.

Duncan, with others, entered a minibus belonging to a visiting cricket team, and took "not insignificant" property from the bus.

The court was told Duncan received a number of stolen items out of phones and credit cards.

During a search warrant, 75.5g and 0.8g of marijuana and a water pipe were found.

At a later date, Duncan entered a Dan Murphy's outlet twice with another person and stole alcohol.

While carrying out another search warrant, police found a bong and Duncan failed to hand over identification.

She also failed to appear in court on September 30 and was located a week or so later.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Duncan had left St George to remove herself from the ­incident and the drug culture.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Duncan she had exposed herself to imprisonment and she had "two good reasons" to never come back to a court.

Duncan began to shed tears when her children were mentioned.

"Next time you feel like taking drugs, next time you feel like hanging out with a bunch of losers, remember this feeling you've got right now and how important those children are to you," Mr Kinsella said.

Duncan was sentenced to 15 months' probation and fined $1200.

A conviction was recorded.