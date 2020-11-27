Magistrate slams accused drug dealer who laughed at bail

A NORTH Coast up-and-coming surfer who laughed when his bail was granted almost had it revoked because of his behaviour.

Tate Robinson, 21, and his Instagram influencer girlfriend Mikayla Noakes, 20, were part of seven people including NRL star turned Titans coach Michael Gordan arrested in weekend raids.

The Casuarina couple accused of being part of a cross-border cocaine and MDMA supply ring both appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday to apply for bail and vary bail, respectively.

Mr Robinson is facing 20 charges including participating in criminal group activity and supplying dangerous drugs on an ongoing basis.

Tate Robinson Instagram for Greg Stolz

Ms Noakes faces charges of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group to contribute to criminal activity.

Defence lawyer Ron Behlau, who appeared for both defendants, submitted Mr Robinson was only a low-level "runner" in the organisation and his highest alleged supply varied from amounts of 7g to 0.5g of cocaine.

He said Mr Robinson had no significant financial gain from his alleged charges evident in his bank account and car and no drugs or drug paraphernalia was found during a search of his home.

Mikayla Noakes and Tate Robinson on Instagram

Mr Behlau said Mr Robinson was completing a certificate three of engineering at TAFE.

Police prosecutor Nathan Lockett said if convicted, it was extremely likely Mr Robinson would serve prison time and if convicted, the maximum sentence was 20 years.

Magistrate Dakin granted bail on strict conditions including Mr Robinson live with his parents, surrender his passport, only use a phone for his work at surfboard business The Glass Lab and to contact his immediate family.

He was also order to follow a curfew and $50,000 surety put up by the equity in his parents home.

Magistrate Dakin said he did not accept Mr Robinson' involvement in the organisation was only "periphery"and he had a position of some authority.

As Magistrate Dakin announced his decision, Mr Robinson put his face in his hands and repeated "oh my god, oh my god, oh my god".

Mikayla Noakes Instagram

When it appeared Mr Robinson laughed, Magistrate Dakin challenged him and said he could easily change his decision on bail.

Mr Robinson apologised and said "nothing is funny, nothing about this at all".

Ms Noakes, who had been living with Mr Robinson, had her bail varied to live with her grandparents so Mr Robinson could be bailed to live with his parents and the pair could comply with their no-contact bail condition.

Mikayla Noakes leaves Tweed Heads Court with her grandmother after having her bail varied

Both cases are set to returns to the same court on January 15.

Mr Robinson's case has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.