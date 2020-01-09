Lift your game: Magistrate slams ‘appalling’ police work

A MAGISTRATE has chastised police investigating officers after a court heard of "appalling" work and "nonsense" reasons for charges being made.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin voiced concerns about several cases which were heard at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He said a police prosecutor not bringing a brief of evidence to court impacted the way he sentenced Amos Carpenter who grabbed a teenage girl outside her Tewantin home in September last year.

The police prosecutor said she had requested a full brief of evidence, including a statement from the victim, but it wasn't provided before Carpenter pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault.

"I don't have a statement from her … one may possibly have been taken but it wasn't provided," the prosecutor said.

"I just believe over the Christmas period the officer hasn't been on shift …

"There has been some concerns expressed by prosecutions in relation to that not arriving."

Duty lawyer Joshua Bradbury told the court he had been provided with a full brief of evidence from police and tendered the teenager's victim impact statement to Mr McLaughlin.

"What an appalling piece of police work," Mr McLaughlin said.

"You (police prosecutor) won't have any submissions about it because you've never seen it."

The prosecutor said she was still seeking a term of imprisonment for Carpenter despite being unable to make submissions about the impact the incident had or Carpenter's intentions.

Mr McLaughlin said imprisonment was a last resort in sentencing.

"When I'm left in a vacuum such as this, one of the basic principles of criminal sentencing is that if the court doesn't know an answer about the matter it must assume the version of facts most favourable to the accused person," Mr McLaughlin said.

"As it presently stands I have to sentence on the basis that he meant no harm to this person, he didn't do anything terrible to her even though he might have frightened the life out of her, it wasn't like he was going to abduct her or anything of that nature."

Carpenter was fined $600 and the conviction wasn't recorded.

Mr McLaughlin also raised concerns about another matter involving defendants who were passengers in a car searched by police at Eumundi on December 3.

One was Nicholas Ferris, 42, who pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a utensil and obstructing police.

The prosecutor said police searched a car as a result of Ferris appearing as though he was under the influence of drugs.

The court heard police told Ferris to hand over his phone "for safe keeping" and he refused to do so.

"I now have concerns about all three of the charges, obviously the basis of the search for the first two and whether the police had any lawful right to demand the phone purely for safe keeping," Mr McLaughlin said.

" … in my mind it's nonsense.

"If you had challenged all three of these charges and gone to trial you may well have succeeded and walked out the door a free man."

Mr Bradbury highlighted the court's support of defendants tactically pleading guilty.

"I place on record that I have grave concerns about police behaviour in this case," he said.

"It's for that reason … I've made it a fine."

Ferris was fined $1000 and the conviction was recorded.

Mr McLaughlin also questioned police work in the case of Gavin Roy Kilgour, 28, who was jailed for walking past a Woolworths checkout without paying for his groceries.

Mr McLaughlin said it was Kilgour's "lucky day" as he should have been charged with stealing, not attempted stealing.

"What you did clearly constitutes stealing under the law in Queensland," he said.

Mr McLaughlin said if Kilgour was charged with stealing he would have faced a six-month prison sentence.

He was given a three-month prison sentence to serve one month and the conviction was recorded.

Sunshine Coast Acting Superintendent Jon Lewis said he was making inquiries into each case.

"We are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the reported comments to determine if any action is warranted to ensure our processes meet the required standards," he said.