Menu
Login
Dayne Beams has been admitted to hospital.
Dayne Beams has been admitted to hospital.
AFL

Magpies star admitted to hospital

by Michael Warner
4th Sep 2019 4:20 PM

COLLINGWOOD star Dayne Beams is recovering in hospital after suffering an adverse reaction to medication.

Beams, a Magpies premiership player and 2012 All-Australian, hasn't played since Round 11 after suffering hip and shoulder problems that have required multiple surgeries.

In July he took indefinite leave from football.

Stream every match of the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The Pies have confirmed Beams was admitted to hospital on Wednesday morning and is doing well.

"Dayne continues to meet the challenges he's been open about, with the assistance of his family, medical professionals and Collingwood," the club said in a statement.

 

"He was admitted to a Melbourne hospital on Wednesday as a part of his ongoing treatment program.

"Dayne and his family thank everyone for respecting his privacy."

The star midfielder started his career at Collingwood then spent four seasons at the Brisbane Lions before returning in last year's trade period.

More Stories

afl collingwood magpies dayne beams
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Noosa Alive’s state funding boost

    Noosa Alive’s state funding boost

    News Major event Noosa Alive gets an arts boost from government

    NDSHS students pull out all the stops

    NDSHS students pull out all the stops

    News It has been a busy semester for students at Noosa Districts excelling in various...

    Moore doubles in Wilde play

    Moore doubles in Wilde play

    News Stephen Moore back from Sydney with double character in Wilde’s Importance of Being...

    Ceramic artist shapes future with flagship store

    Ceramic artist shapes future with flagship store

    News Tinbeerwah’s Kim Wallace has turned her ceramics hobby into a successful business...