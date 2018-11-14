Menu
Login
The remains of an Australia Post semi-trailer after it caught alight on Tuesday night.
The remains of an Australia Post semi-trailer after it caught alight on Tuesday night. NINE NEWS
Breaking

Mail incinerated as postage truck goes up in flames

Shayla Bulloch
by
14th Nov 2018 12:08 PM

A SEMI-TRAILER full of mail was completely destroyed by fire overnight after it caught alight while delivering in Central Queensland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the fire on the Capricorn Hwy and Evergreen Rd around 11.30pm to reports a prime mover carrying post was engulfed in flames.

Four fire crews battled the truck fire, around 10km from Westwood, for more than an hour while "several explosions" erupted in the trailer.

Crews managed to control the fire by 12.38am but there was still heat in the trailer.

The Australia Post truck driver was able to unhook the trailers from the prime mover, but all mail on board was destroyed. He was not injured.

The destroyed mail was destined for areas between Bluff, Blackwater and through to Longreach and Winton.

The Capricorn Hwy was closed to all traffic just before midnight but reopened to one lane a short time later.

The remains of an Australia Post semi-trailer after it caught alight on Tuesday night.
The remains of an Australia Post semi-trailer after it caught alight on Tuesday night. NINE NEWS

All crews left the scene around 2am.

More fire and police crews were back at the scene around 10.45am today to dampen down smoulders in the truck.

Police were assisting emergency services.

Customers in the affected areas who were expecting mail should call the Australia Post Customer Contact Centre on 13 13 18 quoting reference number 21604740.　

Australia Post understood customers frustration and said it would work with business customers to identify and then contact anyone who may have lost items.　

Australia Post stated the incident was being investigated.

More Stories

australia post editors picks qfes tmbbreakingnews tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Cinema guide for Noosa

    Cinema guide for Noosa

    News What's on at BCC Noosa Cinemas

    Surf fest founder bails, wishes luck

    Surf fest founder bails, wishes luck

    News Feature: Noosa News turns 50

    Bobby's Noosa: a secluded surfer's paradise

    Bobby's Noosa: a secluded surfer's paradise

    News 73-year-old surfer recalls how times have changed

    Having some 'rude' fun

    Having some 'rude' fun

    News 'Rudies' at The Imperial

    Local Partners