Main Beach set to party for Noosa New Year

BEACH BLAST: It's The Beach Party to see the last of 2018 in at Noosa

BEACH BLAST: It's The Beach Party to see the last of 2018 in at Noosa Contributed

NOOSA Main Beach is to be transformed for one night only into The Beach Club for a New Year's Eve Beach Party.

Organisers of The Beach Party are promising this will be a memorable event and "an experience of epic proportions for revellers of all ages” catering for a crowd of up to 2500 people.

Richard Pace, owner of Rococo Noosa, and Shane Harvey of Boardwalk Bistro said guests would be enchanted from the moment they walked the fairy lit pathway and through the gates to what would be a venue reminiscent of a true beach club.

This will feature vintage island bars, daybeds, thatched umbrellas and beanbags providing many seating options.

Richard said food stalls, staff mixing cocktails and pouring champagne, entertainment, life and colour would set the scene for a grand way to experience the final golden sunset of 2018.

There will be entertainment from DJ sets and the party line-up of Brooke Evers, The Reverend Jackson, Hollywould, Casual Connection, Martini Club and House of Vibes.

Richard and Shane have launched Wonderland Inc to deliver a spectacular New Year's Eve offering, with the pair building from from successfully delivering the amazing three-day MAZE ART Street Village as part of the Noosa Alive festival in July.

The MAZE ART street village was a free community event that saw 18,000-plus people pass through its gates during the ﬁnal three days of Noosa Alive.

Richard said this year's Beach Club would have exotic food offerings from South American beach barbecues, tacorias and smoke kitchens plus a huge line-up of entertainment with Laguna Bay "exploding” with the 9pm and midnight ﬁre and light show.

Shane said there were two ticket options: general admission with all the fun and excitement and for something a little more exotic the VIP Punch Club Gold with pre-dinner cocktails and canapes, bubbles and oyster bar followed by a full beach buffet.

He said the Beach Party was destined to be an iconic, must-do experience offering a controlled and safe environment for people of all ages above 18.

For ticket advice and other information go to: https://wonderlandinc. com.au.

Richard and Shane are in the midst of releasing the Wonderland party series, four annual events of difference in some of the shire's remarkable

locations.

They said 2019 would see a dream event, The Garden Party when the Reyechella private estate would play host to an extraordinary event on the green.