ON STAGE: Misfits at the Majestic Theatre.
News

Majestic set to host winning Noosa play

2nd Sep 2018 4:27 AM

LAUGHTER is set to fill Pomona's Silent Majestic Theatre as some of the region's best local comedic talent feature in a merging of short plays and stand-up comedians.

This will be a show with a difference: the highlight will be guest performers and winner of the People's Choice Award at the 2018 Noosa Arts Comedy Shorts Festival, Speak Now or Forever Hold your Peace by Rory Williamson.

Comedy shorts are short plays of around 10 minutes, each one entirely different from the next.

Hot from the Brisbane Raw Comedy Festival two finalists, Carolyn Mandersloot and Anna Brennan, are set to deliver hilarious stand-up, alongside local "laughter instigator” Bob Condon, who knows just how to keep audiences delightfully engaged.

Come along and laugh away the winter blues.

Tickets are $25, with a $20 concession.

Tickets can be obtained online at www.themajestic theatre.com.au or at door.

Performances: Saturday, September 15 (7pm and Sunday, September 16 (2pm matinee).

