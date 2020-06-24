Cowboys excellence centre gets $5m boost from State Govt

Aerial view of the North Queensland Cowboys Excellence Centre construction with Queensland Country Bank Stadium in the background. Picture: Contributed.

Virtual reality field kicking, reconfigurable indoor training field, sports research facility, climate-controlled training room, training field lights and athlete recovery and rehab facilities are now on the cards for the Cowboys Community Training and High Performance Centre following an addition $5 million State Government investment.

The multimillion-dollar facility will become the home of the North Queensland Cowboys come February 2021, if everything goes to plan.

Mundingburra MP Coralee O'Rourke and Cowboys chairman Lewis Ramsay.

Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said the team would officially move to their new home in by the end of February.

"I think it's really important that we make that move before the season starts in 2021 and not disrupt out preparations for the year," he said.

Cowboy's chairman Lewis Ramsay said this additional funding would allow the club to take the development to the "next level".

"We believe that international sporting teams will be attracted to Townsville with a fantastic stadium, like Queensland Country Bank Stadium behind us and this new state of the art training centre," Mr Ramsay said.

Mundingburra MP Coralee O'Rourke said the stadium would continue to be a boost for the Townsville community, including creating 80 jobs during the construction.

"We are happy the Cowboys achieving their vision in building this state-of-the-art facility which will benefit not only the club but the entire community," she said.

"I was more than happy to ask for funding for this project as like Queensland Country Bank Stadium it will help deliver not just for our NRL team but for the whole community."

Scott Stewart, Townsville MP. Picture: Caitlan Charles

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said the new facility would bring more life to Townsville's CBD and create construction as well as ongoing jobs for the community.

"Job creating projects like this are very important, particularly now as we deal with the impacts of COVID-19," Mr Stewart said.

The project has also received a $20 million Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility loan, and a $15 million Federal Government grant.

James Cook University Head of Sport and Exercise Science Associate Professor Fiona Barnett said the university already had research projects with the Cowboys but this facility would help them expand their relationship.

"We're really looking to increase that area of research not only with elite athletes, but with grassroots level sport, and even with the community at large," she said.

