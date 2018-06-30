Menu
Inside Grenfell Tower
Huge fire breaks out in London tower block

by The Sun
30th Jun 2018 6:14 AM

MORE than 50 fire fighters raced to a tower block after a blaze broke out in East London today.

Shocking videos shared by people on the scene showed smoke billowing from one side of the 21-storey building.

Fire fighters managed to get the blaze under control in about an hour, using cherry pickers to reach the 12th floor.

London Fire Brigade confirmed half of the flat had been on fire.

The blaze could be seen across London's skyline, with the smoke seen as far as Shoreditch, northeast of London.

London Fire Brigade confirmed eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers from Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Stratford, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations had been called to Wellington Way.

They said they had received more than 90 calls to the fire.

Witnesses have flooded social media with prayers for those involved.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

