Major boost from Mary Valley ride

SOME of the best endurance riders in the country will be making tacks to the Mary Valley in July for this year's Tom Quilty Gold Cup.

This is expected to pump $2million into the region and bring more than 2000 visitors to the support the 350 plus riders and their support crews with many expected to stay for 5-7 days.

Their strategy will be to best position their horses to complete the challenging 160km ride through the Imbil State Forest just northwest of Noosa.

Event host is the Stirling's Crossing Equestrian Complex, with owner and founder of Stirling's Crossing Endurance Club Matthew Sample delighted to have such a positive impact for local businesses.

"We don't underestimate the opportunity this provides for local busi- nesses,” Mr Sample said.

"This event is steeped in history and recognised internationally by the endurance community.

"Initial indications are that this will be one of the biggest Tom Quilty Gold Cup rides in its 54-year history with riders coming from as far as Tasmania and Western Australia, as well as from overseas.”

The event will be hosted between July 11-14 with the ride starting at midnight on Friday, July 12, riding into Saturday.

Riders participating will be aged between 12 and 70 and have 24 hours to complete the course, returning to the ride base for vet checks and to replenish their horses.