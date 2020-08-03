Menu
Major delays as caravan rollover blocks Bruce Hwy

Ashley Carter
3rd Aug 2020 12:30 PM
Drivers are being urged to avoid the Bruce Highway after a caravan rollover blocked traffic close to a major Sunshine Coast exit.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were en route to the rollover just south of the Nambour/Bli Bli exit at Rosemount about 12.15pm.

Crash on the Bruce Highway south of the Bli Bli exit involving a car and caravan. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Crash on the Bruce Highway south of the Bli Bli exit involving a car and caravan. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Queensland Traffic has advised all lanes are affected heading south to Caloundra.

A police spokesman said the southbound lanes between the Bli Bli on-ramp and Maroochydore Rd off-ramp were heavily congested but a diversion was not necessary as a tow truck had already arrived.

The road started to clear after the caravan was towed away shortly after the crash. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
The road started to clear after the caravan was towed away shortly after the crash. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
