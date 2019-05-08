Major GoT clue hiding in plain sight

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a scene from season 8 of Game Of Thrones. Picture: Supplied/HBO

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a scene from season 8 of Game Of Thrones. Picture: Supplied/HBO

SPOILER WARNING.

This story discusses the most recent episode of Game of Thrones - you've been warned.

Just four people, having a chat — stop reading if you don’t want to know what they were talking about. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO



Just when it seemed like the Battle of Winterfell outcome meant Cersei was the only enemy left, Monday's episode of Game of Thrones has hinted at more unrest closer to home.

The biggest clue as to what will happen to the Starks may have been hiding in plain sight, with the series credits appearing to provide a pointed hint as to what will happen to the family.

Unlike previous Game of Thrones seasons this year the opening credits have changed with every episode.

While episode one featured a generic shot of Winterfell, the credits for episodes two and three showed the northern castle surrounded by fire and spikes, a clear reference to the battle against the white walkers.

Game of Thrones episode three opening credits shot of Winterfell — spikes and fire present

But in episode four's credits, even with the Battle of Winterfell won, the protection surrounding the castle hasn't completely disappeared.

While the fire is extinguished the spikes around Winterfell are still present, hinting that the threat is far from over - but where will it come from?

Having spikes up around Winterfell could be hinting at the threat from Cersei's forces in the south, but given what happened during this week's episode, it makes more sense that it was referring to the tensions at Winterfell.

Despite celebrating a victory over the Night King, the division between the Starks and Daenerys Targaryen have become even more pronounced.

Tension ruled at a planning meeting when Jon Snow backed Dany's plans to head straight to King's Landing over Sansa's wishes to let their armies rest.

Despite winning the Battle of Winterfell spikes were still present around the castle in episode four’s opening credits

Jon also went against Dany's pleas for him to keep his true parentage a secret and he told his sisters Arya and Sansa that he was not their half-brother but the true-born son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.

Sansa's decision not to keep Jon's parentage to herself and to tell Tyrion Lannister now hints at rancour for the Stark clan, with a growing contingent now in support of Jon becoming ruler of the Seven Kingdoms instead of Dany.

Could Sansa Stark be the threat this week’s episode was referencing? Picture: Supplied/HBO

In a behind the scenes clip posted to Youtube, creator D.B Weiss said Sansa's decision to share who Jon's real parents are was a deliberate decision from the Lady of Winterfell.

" (Sansa) knows what will happen if she gives Tyrion this information," Weiss said.

"She's a student of Littlefinger, and she knows how information travels, and she can think many steps into the game, the way Littlefinger did."

Sansa telling Tyrion sets in motion his conversation with Varys, in which they both discuss that maybe Dany isn't the right person to sit on the Iron Throne, but Jon is.

