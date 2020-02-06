Major prizes when Noosa’s Sunday Series tees off

ON COURSE: Sunshine Coast golfers will vie for major prizes when the Summer Series returns to Noosa Springs next month.

SUNSHINE Coast golfers will vie for weekly prizes and the chance to win a year's free golf at two of Queensland's best courses when Noosa Springs' Sunday Series begins next month. The exciting new event will be of special interest to Sunshine Coast and Gympie golfers who qualify for the resort's Locals Sunday special green fee of $79, which includes a motorised cart.

The Sunday Series, which starts on Sunday, March 1, is a weekly 18-hole stableford competition, with prizes for male and female winners.

The man and woman with the best round during each calendar month will win a start in the December final.

The winner of that event earns unlimited golf, including an electric cart, for one year at both Noosa Springs and Links Hope Island.

The runner-up wins a night's accommodation, including breakfast, at Noosa Springs, with golf thrown in.

The competition fee is $7, plus relevant green fee, and bookings can be made at the Golf Shop on 5440 3325.

Ken's an old marvel

HEADLAND'S ageless marvel Ken Anderson has yet again achieved the remarkable feat of shooting less than his age.

Playing off what seems a generous handicap of 10, Ken, 78, scored 77 in Saturday's Monthly Medal to return 67 nett and beat his age for the 14th time.

Ken first shot less than his age back in 2011 with a five-under par round of 67 when he was a spritely 70.

Our stars in field

SHAE Wools-Cobb and Charlie Dann will represent the region in the Victoria Open which begins at 13th Beach today.

They will be joined by former Invincibles Junior Tour members Louis Dobbelaar, who shot a course record 62 in the final round of the Avondale Amateur last week, and Australian Amateur champion Jed Morgan - both invited to play by Golf Australia.

In the women's Victoria Open, which runs at the same time, Coast stars Katherine Kirk and Sarah Jane Smith, resuming after the birth of her first child, will take on a crack field, headed by Inbee Park, Minjee Lee and last year's winner Celine Boutier.

No trash talking

KEITA Griffin-Klazema, the captain of Headland's junior pennant squad, won the junior division of the club's Monthly Medal on Sunday, but it was his adventures on the 16th hole that had members buzzing after the round.

Keita drove his tee shot down the middle of the par-four fairway, but tugged his second towards the 17th tee, narrowly missing the preceding group who watched as it bounced through the small opening in the recycle bin positioned beside the tee.

Unperturbed, 16-year-old Keita fished the ball out, took a drop, chipped on and two-putted for a bogey five.

Local knowledge

LOCAL Baxter Smith shot a fine round of 72 to win the Bribie Island Junior Open on Sunday, while in-form Justice Bosio of Caboolture, took the girl's category with 79.

Mt Coolum's Adam Van Dorsselaer was the Division 1 gross winner with Maroochy River youngster Brody MacRae shooting 29 to take the six-hole tournament.

Bowditch fights on

NOOSA'S Steve Bowditch is finding it tough in his comeback on the US PGA's Korn Ferry Tour.

Free from back pain after surgery last year, Bowditch shot rounds of 75 and 72 but failed to make the cut in last week's Panama Championship.

He'll play again in this week's event in Bogota, Colombia.

Caboolture's Rod Pampling is making his presence felt on the US Champions Tour.

He had rounds of 68, 68 and 71 to finish eighth in the Morocco Champions event last week.

Off her game

CASSIE Porter was unusually out of form in last week's Avondale Amateur, one of the country's top amateur tournaments.

After an outstanding first round 67, Cassie, of Peregian, returned rounds of 77, 77 and 71 to finish tied eighth in the event won by NSW star Grace Kim.

Pelican Waters' Sarah Wilson (75, 76, 72, 74) was 14th.

Trials at Beerwah

THE Sunshine Coast regional golf trials will be played at Beerwah on Tuesday, with qualifiers going on to contest the state championship at Cairns in late April.

Boys aged 10 to 12 must have an AGU handicap of 27 or less, and girls 36 or less.

Boys aged 13 to 19 must have a handicap of eight or less, while girls must be handicapped at 22 or less.