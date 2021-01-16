Menu
A major rescue is under way after a person reportedly fell 10m onto rocks in Noosa National Park.
Breaking

Major rescue after 10m fall in Noosa National Park

Stuart Cumming
16th Jan 2021 6:06 PM
A major rescue is under way to move a person who reportedly fell 10m onto rocks within the Noosa National Park.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Paradise Caves area of the park about 5pm Saturday.

Accused Gumtree fraudster 'embarrassed' by 27 charges

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast helicopter had been called to winch an injured person from the scene.

Surf life savers have also assisted with the rescue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

More to come.

